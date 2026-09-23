Buyers Defend DRAM Price-Fixing Case Against Chipmakers

By Matthew Perlman ( September 23, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Buyers are defending a proposed class action in California federal court that accuses Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix of conspiring to restrict supplies of dynamic random access memory, arguing the companies increased prices by nearly 700% over three years....
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