NM County Faces Sanctions Over Protected Disclosures

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 23, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge said a county violated a protective order by disclosing information from confidential documents in a state court malpractice suit, saying the county's defense of "we own the documents and we can do what we want with them" did not defeat the order's restriction on the materials....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.