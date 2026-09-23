Commerce Finalizes Duty Rates For Certain Freight Couplers
By Jack McLoone ( September 23, 2026, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Wednesday finalized its determinations that imported freight rail couplers from India and the Czech Republic are being sold at unfair prices....
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