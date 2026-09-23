Conn. Panel Seeks Info On Intervenor Standing In Setoff Case
By Danielle Ferguson ( September 23, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut appellate court has asked for more information about whether intervenors challenging caps that could cut millions of dollars of benefits in a state-managed rehabilitation of PHL Variable Insurance Co. are actual policyholders who have standing to be involved in an appeal....
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