5th Circ. Asks Texas Students If Drag Is Same As 'Striptease'

By Spencer Brewer ( September 23, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit pressed student LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations to explain how drag shows on Texas college campuses met the standards for First Amendment protection, asking Wednesday if the organizations were arguing the schools should allow "striptease" performances....
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