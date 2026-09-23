Texas Court Hesitant To Undo $56M Plastic Plant Judgment
By Spencer Brewer ( September 23, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court seemed hesitant to undo a $56 million judgment against a subsidiary of chemical and polymer heavyweight LyondellBasell Industries, saying Wednesday that the trial court found that the company breached its agreement with a contractor in the construction of a $1 billion plastic pellet manufacturing plant....
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