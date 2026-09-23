Liquor Distributor's Insurer Fights Coverage Of Worker's Suit
By Ben Adlin ( September 23, 2026, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Employers Mutual Casualty Co. filed suit in Washington federal court Wednesday seeking an order declaring that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify policyholder American Northwest Distributors Inc. against an ex-worker's proposed wage-and-hour class action....
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