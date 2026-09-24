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Cannabis Retailer Says Long Island Town's Rule Preempted

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 24, 2026, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Another town on Long Island, New York, is accused of weaponizing its zoning laws in an effort to shutter a state-licensed marijuana shop, according to a lawsuit that claims the municipality's cannabis-specific rules are preempted by state law....

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