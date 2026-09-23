9th Circ. Won't Rehear Klamath Project ESA Ruling
By Ganesh Setty ( September 23, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Wednesday it won't disturb a divided three-judge panel's ruling affirming that a federal regulator must abide by the Endangered Species Act's interagency consultation requirements as it operates a water management project in northern California and southern Oregon....
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