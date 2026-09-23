Gay JPMorgan Ex-Worker Claims Discrimination By Supervisor

By Katryna Perera ( September 23, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A gay former employee of JPMorgan Chase sued the bank Wednesday, claiming a supervisor discriminated against him because of his sexual orientation and in response to his work with an LGBTQ+ affinity group at the bank, and told the employee to keep his "gay job" separate from his other work....
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