Nestle Asks Justices To Review 'Sustainable' Cocoa Classes
By Lauren Berg ( September 23, 2026, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Nestle asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a divided Ninth Circuit decision upholding class certification of millions of consumers who bought chocolate labeled "sustainably sourced" in a lawsuit claiming the chocolate is produced through child labor and deforestation....
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