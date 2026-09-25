Tribes Say Gold Mine Spill Study 'Still Falls Very Short'

By Corey Rothauser ( September 25, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A court-ordered federal study says a hypothetical major waste spill at a proposed Alaska gold mine could leave parts of a nearby village uninhabitable and cause lasting harm to fish habitat, but tribal opponents say the analysis still does not show the full extent of the danger....
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