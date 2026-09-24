White House Must Restore Press Passes To CNN, Others

By Jared Foretek ( September 24, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the White House to immediately reinstate White House access for CNN, Politico and MS Now on Thursday morning, writing that the outlets were likely to succeed in claiming that their abrupt ban from the building last week violated their Fifth Amendment procedural due process rights....
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