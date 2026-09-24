CIT Judge Threatens Sanctions Over Possible Hallucinations

By Jack McLoone ( September 24, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge ordered a Chinese company and its counsel to explain, under threat of sanctions, the inclusion of "outlandish" and possibly hallucinated claims in its challenge of an antidumping duty on boom lifts and other mobile access equipment....
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