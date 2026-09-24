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GM Accused Of Defective Oil Cooling System In Trucks

By Susan Smiley ( September 24, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Certain models of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra vehicles have a defective oil cooling system that can cause complete engine failure, a group of truck owners alleged Thursday in a proposed class action claiming General Motors knew about the problem, never issued a recall and refused to honor warranties when engines failed....

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