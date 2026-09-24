CIT OKs No Redo With New Rates For Chinese Wood Imports

By Jack McLoone ( September 24, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce was right to determine that even though it changed the duty rates for two Chinese companies' wood millwork exports to the U.S., it and the U.S. Court of International Trade can't order reliquidation, a judge found....
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