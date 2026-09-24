RICO, Antitrust Suit Over Pa. Sen's Ph.D. Scholarship Culled

By Bryan Koenig ( September 24, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania politician's lawsuit against the University of New Brunswick, its officers and a former Ph.D. candidate is down to a single claim, against the doctoral candidate, after an Oklahoma federal judge rejected the other allegations focused on suggestions of academic fraud in the politician's own Ph.D. scholarship....
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