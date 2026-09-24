NJ Says Report Can't Show Benefits Theft Case Was Targeted
By George Woolston ( September 24, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- New Jersey told a state appeals court Thursday that it shouldn't have to collect more than a decade of internal investigative findings in its prosecution of two elected officials for allegedly unlawfully obtaining state health benefits, arguing that the defendants failed to meet the required threshold to warrant selective prosecution discovery....
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