US, China Agree To Trade Truce Extension, Greer Says

By Dylan Moroses ( September 25, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. and Chinese negotiators agreed to temporarily extend a trade truce and provide preferential tariff treatment for a subset of goods bought and sold between the two countries while discussions continue on a broader trade agreement between the world's two largest economies, the top U.S. trade official said Friday....
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