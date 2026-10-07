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Expert Analysis

How SEC Is Changing The Shareholder Proposal Landscape

By Brent Trame, Nabil Al-Khaled and Christian Witte ( October 7, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- For decades, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-8 has operated in the background of proxy season, giving qualifying shareholders an avenue to include their proposals in a company's proxy statement....

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