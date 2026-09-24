Squires Grants 5 Patent Review Bids, Rejects 6 Others

By Ryan Davis ( September 24, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- In his latest round of decisions, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires has granted five petitions seeking reviews of patents, while turning down six other requests: three for discretionary reasons and three on the merits....
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