GAO Says Energy Dept. Cut $9.1B In Projects Under Trump

By Elaine Briseño ( September 25, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy canceled $9.1 billion in awards after being directed to review the projects to ensure they aligned with the Trump administration's priorities, handing the deepest cut to the Office of Clean Energy Demonstration....
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