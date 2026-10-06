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Expert Analysis

Foreclosure May Not Be The Fix For Distressed Office Loans

By Howard Koh ( October 6, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 14, a lender commenced a foreclosure action against condominium units leased for office use at 1166 Avenue of the Americas, a prominent Manhattan office tower. The action involved a $110 million mortgage and followed allegations that the borrower had fallen months behind on its loan obligations....

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