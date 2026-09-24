Borrowers Sue Ed. Dept. Over 'Plain Wrong' Credit Reporting

By Jon Hill ( September 24, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Student loan borrowers Thursday sued the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., federal court, alleging it has tarnished hundreds of thousands of consumer credit histories by falsely reporting billions of dollars in discharged loans as still outstanding....
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