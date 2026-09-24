Expedia Hit With Smoke Detector Suit Over Deadly VRBO Fire

By Rachel Riley ( September 24, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts family has accused Expedia of negligently listing VRBO vacation rental properties without smoke detectors after an apartment they booked in the Dominican Republic caught fire, leading to the deaths of four family members, according to a Washington state court lawsuit....
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