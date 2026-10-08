How States May Enter The Shareholder Proposal Landscape

By Michele Kloeppel, Sarah Larson and Christian Witte ( October 8, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- For decades, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-8 has provided the federal framework governing shareholder proposals, establishing uniform eligibility requirements, procedural mechanics and substantive grounds for exclusion. That framework, however, now appears to be receding, as the SEC on Sept. 16 proposed rescinding Rule 14a-8, as described in Part 1 of this two-part article....
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