FTC Eyes Tech Cos.' Profits In Fight Against Online Scam Ads

By Sarah Jarvis ( September 24, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday it wants input on whether it should update rules for preventing impersonation scams online, homing in on ad optimization tools that have helped scammers net billions from consumers while allowing tech companies to "internalize the revenue but externalize the risk."...
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