Hain Investors Seek Final OK For $35M 'Channel-Stuffing' Deal
By Katryna Perera ( September 24, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Food and personal care company Hain Celestial and a class of investors have reached a $35 million deal to resolve channel-stuffing claims roughly a year after the Second Circuit revived the suit. ...
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