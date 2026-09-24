3rd Circ. Eyes 'Compromise' Instruction In Equal Pay Case
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( September 24, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Thursday appeared to take issue with a district judge's suggestion that a jury "compromise" in reaching a verdict in favor of female teachers who alleged Central Bucks School District paid them less than a male colleague....
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