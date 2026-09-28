8th Circ. Ruling Raises Bar For Seeking Disability Benefits

By Mark DeBofsky ( September 28, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit recently underscored the difficulty of securing Social Security disability benefits. In Post v. Bisignano, the court affirmed the denial of benefits to a claimant whose hand, arm and shoulder impairments had required multiple surgeries. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.