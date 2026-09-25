CFTC, Ex-HSBC Exec Set For Trial In Swap Manipulation Suit
By Katryna Perera ( September 25, 2026, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has denied dual motions for summary judgment from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and a former HSBC executive accused of manipulating the price of an interest rate swap ahead of a client's $2 billion bond offering, finding there are several material factual disputes about the executive's alleged conduct....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.