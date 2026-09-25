EEOC Says Hyundai Hindering National Origin Bias Probe

By Patrick Hoff ( September 25, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission asked a Georgia federal judge to force a Hyundai subsidiary to fully comply with an agency subpoena related to its probe into allegations that the company showed unlawful preference to Korean workers, arguing the company's incomplete responses have hamstrung the investigation....
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