Clorox Sued Over 6.3M-Bottle Bacteria Risk Recall

By Mike Curley ( September 25, 2026, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A pair of Puerto Rican buyers are suing The Clorox Co. in California federal court over the recent recall of 6.3 million bottles of Mistolin and Lestoil cleaners for bacterial contamination risks, saying the company should have been aware of the risk sooner and its recall falls well short of making consumers whole....
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