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Hemp Shop Owner Hits LA With $10M Suit Over Raids

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 25, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Black entrepreneur claims he was run out of business through unlawful and racially motivated raids on his hemp shop by the Los Angeles Police Department, in a lawsuit in state court that seeks $10 million in damages — the third he has filed on similar claims against city officials....

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