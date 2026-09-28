Cannabis Distributor Says Partner Denied Its $332K Stake

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 28, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The manager of a Los Angeles cannabis cultivation facility seized an entire harvest without his business partner's permission, selling much of it until armed men raided the facility and took a significant portion of the inventory, according to a state lawsuit seeking more than $300,000 for the iced-out partner....
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