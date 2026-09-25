Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Online Gambling Co. Wins £13M Tax Appeal Over Free Spins

By Kevin Pinner ( September 25, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A gambling company isn't liable for about £13.2 million ($17.5 million) in U.K. remote gaming duties because free spins it awarded as prizes from a game for new users qualified for an exclusion from those duties, a London court said Friday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies