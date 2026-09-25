Online Gambling Co. Wins £13M Tax Appeal Over Free Spins

By Kevin Pinner ( September 25, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A gambling company isn't liable for about £13.2 million ($17.5 million) in U.K. remote gaming duties because free spins it awarded as prizes from a game for new users qualified for an exclusion from those duties, a London court said Friday....
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