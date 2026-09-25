Pepsi Sued For Negligence Over Worker's 'Perverted Behavior'
By Kelcey Caulder ( September 25, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Pepsi has been sued in Georgia court by parents who say a vending machine worker took photographs and videos of middle and high school girls and then used artificial intelligence to modify those images into child pornography....
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