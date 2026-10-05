High Court Won't Hear Tribe's $208M Breach Of Trust Dispute

By Crystal Owens ( October 5, 2026, 10:07 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a Nevada tribe's bid to revive $208 million in breach of trust claims against the federal government, leaving intact a Federal Circuit ruling the tribe said will reduce their homelands to "useless sand without water."...
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