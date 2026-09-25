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Calif. Justices Name New Top Judge For State Bar Court

By Rose Krebs ( September 25, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of California has appointed a new presiding judge for the State Bar Court, selecting a jurist with experience reviewing high-profile attorney ethics matters like the disbarment of President Donald Trump's former attorney John Eastman....

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