Kraft Heinz Must Face Cheesecake Snack Label Deception Suit

By Lauraann Wood ( September 25, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz Foods Co. LLC must face a group of customers' proposed class claim that the company deceives consumers by making its Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble snack with synthetic lactic acid despite its label claiming the product is free of artificial preservatives, an Illinois federal judge ruled....
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