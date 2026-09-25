NextEra's $9.5M Deal In Wage-Fixing Case Gets Initial OK
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 25, 2026, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge gave preliminary approval to a settlement agreement that would see NextEra Energy pay $9.5 million to resolve class action allegations it conspired with other nuclear energy producers to fix worker wages....
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