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Investor Says Colo. Real Estate Firm Hid PE Priority Deal

By Nate Beck ( September 25, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- An investor claimed in state court that a Colorado industrial real estate company secretly gave an outside private equity firm a priority stake in exchange for a $26.5 million investment after enticing existing limited partners not to cash out....

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