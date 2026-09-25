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Texas Judge Says Perot's VC Firm Can't Be Held To Handshake

By Spencer Brewer ( September 25, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Texas Business Court threw out a lawsuit brought by a Dallas businessman accusing billionaire Ross Perot Jr. of stiffing him out of his rightful equity interest in a healthcare company that sold for $2 billion, saying the businessman signed an agreement waiving his interest in the company....

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