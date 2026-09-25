Full 2nd Circ. Won't Revisit Rejection Of Feds' No-Bond Policy
By Britain Eakin ( September 25, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The en banc Second Circuit on Friday denied a request by the Trump administration for the full court to rehear a unanimous panel decision rejecting the government's argument that noncitizens who entered the U.S. unlawfully aren't eligible for bond....
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