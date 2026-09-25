Clothing Cos. Infringed Beer Brands' Trademarks, Suit Says

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 25, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Two Colorado clothing companies infringed the trademarks of several popular beer brands by using counterfeit marks on the clothing items and submitting fraudulent documents with forged signatures to online sales platforms in support of the items' sales, according to a lawsuit in Colorado federal court....
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