Atlantic City's Cannabis 'Point Man' Charged With Bribe Scam

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 25, 2026, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have charged an Atlantic City, New Jersey, public official and school board member with multiple criminal counts, alleging he helped a cannabis business circumvent five-figure fees as the city's cannabis "point man" in exchange for cash and cannabis bribes and the business owner physically assaulting a critic....
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