Pa. Court Backs Hospital In Suit Over Employee's Suicide

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 25, 2026, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing WellSpan York Hospital of causing the suicide of an employee who allegedly endured racist bullying from coworkers, finding the allegations didn't support an emotional distress claim....
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