Goya Gets Former CEO's Pay Suit Shipped To NJ

By Patrick Hoff ( September 28, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Goya Foods got a green light to move a compensation dispute with a fired executive from Texas to New Jersey, with a federal judge in the Lone Star State saying it's best to litigate the case where the company is headquartered....
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