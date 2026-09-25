Del. Chancery Bars Ex-CareOne GC's Fee Advance Claim

By Hailey Konnath ( September 25, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- CareOne's former general counsel cannot get an advancement of legal fees and expenses after his former employer sued him, Delaware's Court of Chancery has ruled, noting that the lawyer is asking the court "to enforce the very right he was instructed by his client to eliminate" a decade ago....
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