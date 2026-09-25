Judge Moves Sen. Scott's Tax Info Leak Case To DC Court

By Asha Glover ( September 25, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court transferred U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's suit against a former employee of federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. for leaking his personal tax returns to D.C. federal court Friday, saying the employee's conduct didn't happen in Florida....
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